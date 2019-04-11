Ecuador's FM Delivers Speech on Assange at National Assembly (VIDEO)

Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks whistleblowing website, has been arrested by UK police after leaving the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been residing for the last several years.

Ecuadorean Foreign Minister Jose Valencia is delivering a statement in front of the country's National Assembly in Quito on 11 April to provide an update on the case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after the organisation recently announced that he was due to be expelled from the Ecuadorean Embassy in London.

On 5 April, he denied WikiLeaks' claims that Quito wanted to hand Assange over to British authorities. Assange had earlier expressed fear over his potential extradition to the United States, as WikiLeaks has released large troves of classified US government documents.

