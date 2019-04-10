US Calls on UN to Revoke Credentials of Maduro's Gov't

In January, opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela after disputing Nicolas Maduro’s May re-election. Washington immediately endorsed Guaido and called on Maduro to step down.

US Vice President Mike Pence urged the United Nations to strip Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government off its UN credentials.

The US Vice President also called on the organisation to recognise opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate leader of the Latin American nation.

"The time has come for the United Nations to recognise interim president Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela and seat his representative in this body," Pence said in his address to the UN Security Council.

© REUTERS / Yuri Gripas Caracas to Quit Organization of American States - Venezuelan Foreign Ministry

In addition, Pence stressed that Washington has a draft UN resolution, and the US is seeking its official endorsement from all countries.

The UN diplomats cited by Reuters, for their part, stated that there was a high chance that the United States resolution on Venezuela, which has already been drafted by Washington, would not be supported by the organisation.

