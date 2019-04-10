WATCH Icelandic President Get Round of Applause After Remark in Russian

Gudni Johannesson's Russian skills provoked applause from high-profile guests after they heard his statement on friendship. Prior to making the heartwarming comment, Johannesson explained that he studied the Russian language a long time ago and has therefore "forgotten almost everything."

"There's nothing more precious on this Earth than real friendship. Thank you very much", the president noted.

The expression uttered in perfect Russian about friendship was all he remembered and could say, Johannesson noted.

​However, the Icelandic leader said that he wants to continue learning Russian once he has time in the future.