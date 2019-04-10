Kaspersky Uncovers Cyber-Spying Campaign Against Middle East Political Activists

Speaking at the Kaspersky Security Analyst Summit 2019 in Singapore, Hasbini said that the operation was most active during April to November 2018 and went by the name SneakyPastes.
SneakyPastes used the technique called phishing — sending out mass emails in an attempt to install malware on people's computers — to gain access to sensitive information.
According to the senior researcher, the Gaza cybergang was comprised of at least three cyberespionage groups: Operation Parliament, Desert Falcons and MoleRats.
The company had shared its research with law enforcement which helped the governments eliminate some of the infrastructure which fell under attack by the Gaza cybergang.
The Kaspersky Security Analysit Summit is an annual event attended by international anti-malware researchers, global law enforcement agencies and senior executives from financial services, technology and government agencies. This year the event runs from Monday to Thursday.
