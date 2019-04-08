Quest for Atlantis: Sunken Island Found Near Gibraltar Via New Mapping Software

In order to investigate one possible location of the legendary lost city, mapping software was used to determine how the area would look like if the ocean waters were to be drained there.

As conspiracy theorists and dedicated enthusiasts continue to search for the fabled Atlantis all over the world, a mysterious submerged island that might be related to the mythical lost city was discovered off Cape Spartel at the entrance to the Strait of Gibraltar, the Daily Star reports.

According to the newspaper, Dr Gutscher turned his attention to this area due to his belief that the "Pillars of Hercules", the maritime boundary of the Greek world mentioned in Plato’s texts, might’ve been the Strait of Gibraltar.

In order to explore his theory, Channel 5 TV series "Drain the Ocean" employed advanced mapping software to create the image of the area pinpointed by Gutscher, and see how it would look like if the ocean there was drained.

The resulting discovery of a large landmass concealed beneath the waves led the series’ narrator to wonder aloud whether it was indeed "the site of Atlantis, exposed for the first time in 11,000 years", the newspaper notes, with the hypothesis being further reinforced by the fact that the island is situated on the boundary of two tectonic plates where the kind of massive earthquakes which allegedly destroyed the city are "most common".

However, the mapping effort failed to locate any signs of a "great ancient city" being present in the vicinity, leading Gutscher to conclude that "Atlantis did not exist on the tiny island of Spartel".

The series narrator did point out, though, that while "there may be no trace of a city built out of stone", evidence discovered "on land nearby suggests that during the Stone Age, when sea levels were much lower, peopled did live here".