UK Embassy in Russia Ready to Assist Two Detained Britons in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Employees of the UK Embassy in Russia will provide, if necessary, consular assistance to two UK nationals detained in Moscow the day before, the embassy told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are in touch with the local authorities regarding two British nationals detained yesterday in Moscow," the embassy said.

READ MORE: Tragically Hip: Sharp Rise in Crack Use Across UK as Drug Becomes "Fashionable"

It went on to note that the embassy staff would "provide them with further consular assistance, if necessary."

The remarks come after earlier, a Sputnik law enforcement source said two UK residents were detained in downtown Moscow, adding that a narcotic substance was allegedly seized from them.