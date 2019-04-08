Trump Urges Uganda to Quickly Bring Kidnappers of US Tourist to Justice

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Uganda's authorities should bring the kidnappers of a US tourist to justice as soon as possible, President Donald Trump said on Monday.

"Uganda must find the kidnappers of the American Tourist and guide before people will feel safe in going there," Trump wrote in a Twitter message. "Bring them to justice openly and quickly!"

The US president's remark comes after an American woman, Kimberley Sue Endicott, and her safari guide Jean Paul were freed on Sunday after being kidnapped at gunpoint at a national park in Uganda five days ago, according to local police.

The kidnappers initially demanded a $500,000 ransom for freeing the 35-year-old US citizen and her driver. Later they returned them to a lodge in the park, ABC News reported, citing a spokesman for the Ugandan safari operation. It remains unclear how much was paid to the kidnappers.