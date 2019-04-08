World's Largest Cyber Drills Locked Shields 2019 Begin in Estonia

TALLINN (Sputnik) - Locked Shields 2019, the world's biggest and most advanced international cyber drills, which are organized by NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Center of Excellence (CCDCOE), are beginning in Estonia on Monday.

"In 2019 Locked Shields exercise taking place on 8-12 April will highlight the increased need for a better functional understanding between various experts and decision-making levels," CCDCOE said ahead of the drills last week, adding that the event was "the largest and most advanced international live-fire cyber exercise in the world."

The participants to the drills are expected to participate in a strategic game in which a fictional island nation, Berylia, which is holding national elections, is experiencing a worsening security situation. According to the game's scenario, the country is suffering from coordinated cyberattacks that cause severe disruptions in many spheres, including water purification systems, the electric power grid and 4G public safety networks.

The participants to the drills act as national cyber rapid reaction teams that help Berylia handle the incident.

"While the aim of the tech game is to maintain the operation of various systems under intense pressure, the strategic part addresses the capability to understand national coordination mechanisms, law enforcement options and strategic communication," CCDCOE explained.

According to CCDCOE, the annual exercises provide national cyber experts with a unique opportunity to practice protection of their countries' IT systems and critical infrastructure under the pressure of a major cyberattack.

CCDCOE was established back in 2008 and months later received full NATO accreditation and the status of International Military Organization. The centre organizes the 2019 drills together with the Estonian Defense Forces, the Finnish Defense Forces, the US European Command, National Security Research Institute of the Republic of Korea and Tallinn University of Technology.