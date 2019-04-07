Macron Plans to Declare 7 April Day of Remembrance for Rwandan Genocide Victims

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron plans to declare 7 April the day of national remembrance for victims of genocide in Rwanda 25 years ago, the Elysee Palace said on Sunday.

"The president of the Republic voices solidarity with the Rwandans and his sympathies to the victim and their families … praises the efforts by survivors to perpetuate the memory [of the genocide] and wishes to make April 7 the day of remembrance," the communique cited by French media read.

Macron announced Friday he would appoint a committee of experts who would have unlimited access to French state archives for 1990-1994 in order to fill in the blanks about France’s role prior and during the Rwandan massacre.

The tragic events started on April 7, 1994, and led to around 800,000 mostly ethnic minority Tutsis being slaughtered by the governing Hutus over a hundred days. France has been accused of ignoring warning signs and providing military assistance to the Rwandan regime.