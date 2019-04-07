Macron Plans to Declare 7 April Day of Remembrance for Rwandan Genocide Victims

"The president of the Republic voices solidarity with the Rwandans and his sympathies to the victim and their families … praises the efforts by survivors to perpetuate the memory [of the genocide] and wishes to make April 7 the day of remembrance," the communique cited by French media read.
The tragic events started on April 7, 1994, and led to around 800,000 mostly ethnic minority Tutsis being slaughtered by the governing Hutus over a hundred days. France has been accused of ignoring warning signs and providing military assistance to the Rwandan regime.
