UK Foreign Minister Accuses Russia of Interference in Democratic Processes

PARIS (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has stated that Russia allegedly had a "thought-through" strategy of meddling in political processes in Western countries in order to spark domestic discord.

"We know that states like Russia have got a very active, planned, thought-through strategy to interfere in the democratic process in Western countries and sow dissension and chaos whenever they can. We know this has happened in the United States, we know it’s happened in Ukraine", Hunt said a press conference ahead of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

The United Kingdom is "fending off and preventing" alleged cyberattacks and other forms of interference by Russia, according to the foreign minister.

"We have had hacking attacks on the British Parliament, on the Bundestag, not necessarily by Russia. But it is becoming something that non-democratic countries are looking at as a tool", Hunt noted.

READ MORE: US to Present NATO Ministers Surveillance Package to Counter Russia in Black Sea

© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite New US Sanctions to Be Ended If Russia Does Not Meddle in US Elections - Draft Bill

The statement comes amid a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers held in France's seaside resort of Dinard on 5 April to prepare for the 45th G7 summit that will be held in Biarritz in late August. The meeting is hosted by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The West has repeatedly accused Moscow of alleged meddling in political processes, inducing the 2016 US presidential election and the Brexit vote, without providing sufficient proof. Russia has vehemently denied all allegations.