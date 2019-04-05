Register
11:37 GMT +305 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jordan Peterson

    Jordan Peterson REVEALS What Makes Him 'Very Unpopular'

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Jordan Peterson
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Charismatic Canadian academic Jordan Peterson, who boasts 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube, is widely known to the public as a steadfast critic of political correctness, hardline feminism, Marxist and post-modernist narratives.

    During an event hosted by The Heritage Foundation this week, Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson reflected on reasons why young Americans are increasingly embracing left-wing ideology that include, as he put it, ignorance of history.

    “People are unbelievably ignorant of history. What young people know about 20th-century history is nonexistent, especially about the history of the radical left. How would you know? They are never taught about it so why would they be concerned about it?”

    The author of the self-help book, “12 Rules for Life”, continued by saying that younger generations simply don’t understand what socialism is, that is why they are open it.

    Youngsters are “emotionally drawn to the ideals of socialism, say, or the left, because it draws its fundamental motivational source from a kind of primary compassion, and that is always there in human beings”.

    “And I think I understand the motivations on the radical left – both on the post-modernist end and on the more Marxist end – and because of that I’m a relatively effective critic, and that makes me very unpopular, and that’s fine”, Peterson said.

    On top of this, it is the mainstream media that is so “desperate for attention” that it’s going into extraordinary lengths to fuel this appeal.

    “The destruction of the narratives that guide us individually, psychologically, and that also unite us, socially, familially … it’s an absolute catastrophe”, Peterson said, adding that this reality has resulted from the “unholy marriage of the postmodern nihilism with this Marxist utopian notion”.

    The Q&A caused mixed reactions on social media: while some seemed to support his views, others appeared to be quite critical of his stance:

    Over the past few weeks, Peterson has been embroiled in a number of controversies: the University of Cambridge has dropped its offer of visiting fellowship over an image in which the psychology professor is photographed with a man wearing an “I’m a proud Islamophobe” shirt in a New Zealand bookstore in February.

    READ MORE: Fans Rejoice as Jordan Peterson's Book Returns to Shelves in New Zealand

    Shortly after, Whitcoulls, a book chain in New Zealand, pulled his “12 Rules for Life” from the shelves, apparently for the same photo, which circulated online in the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting in Christchurch mosques. However, several days later, Whitcoulls reinstated the book.

    Jesus statue from Oklahoma City Memorial
    Jordan Peterson Accuses Cambridge of 'Not Giving a Damn About Perilous Decline of Christianity'
    The moves were blasted by Peterson, who later announced that he would no longer pose for photos with fans “wearing provocative political garb given that the fallout can be used by those who are not fond of me (serious understatement) to capitalise on the opportunity the photos provide”.

    The professor also defied his critics to find evidence that he has spoken "a single phrase that marks me as a prejudiced person regarding sex, race, ethnicity or, indeed, any of the multiplicity of identities that have become so quickly and strangely dominant in our culture so recently".

    Peterson, a champion of free speech and self-describe professor against political correctness, rose to international prominence three years ago when he voiced his opposition to a law requiring people to use gender-neutral pronouns, claiming that such legislation infringes on free speech.

    READ MORE: Jordan Peterson's Cambridge Fellowship Dropped Over 'Proud Islamophobe' T-Shirt

    He’s well known for his opposition to modern feminism pushed to the extremes and is often accused of promoting patriarchy and intolerance.

    Related:

    Fans Rejoice as Jordan Peterson's Book Returns to Shelves in New Zealand
    Jordan Peterson's Cambridge Fellowship Dropped Over 'Proud Islamophobe' T-Shirt
    Jordan Peterson’s Daughter Posts Bikini Photo to Prove Good Health
    Cambridge Uni Drops Fellowship Offer to Conservative Guru Jordan Peterson
    Twitter Balks at Retailer’s Jordan Peterson Book Ban After NZ Mosques Massacre
    Tags:
    book, islamophobia, professor, political correctness, feminism, narrative, left-wing, history, psychology, postmodernism, marxism, socialism, Jordan Peterson, United States, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse