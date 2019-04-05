Register
03:09 GMT +305 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Burger plate with waffle fries

    One in Five Deaths Linked to Poor Diet, New Study Reveals

    CC BY 2.0 / Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau / Rollin' in the Dough Waffle Fries, Shreveport, LA
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A news study recently found that millions of people have been dying around the world as a result of poor diets.

    The study, published by the Lancet journal and funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, found that in 2017 alone, more people died due to poor dietary choices than tobacco smoking.

    Researchers came to the conclusion by analyzing data from 195 countries from 1990 to 2017. They looked specifically at individuals aged 25 years and older. The new report is part of an ongoing Global Burden of Disease study being conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

    Meat
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Half of Britons Unaware of Salt Amount Hidden in Daily Meals - Nutrition Consultant

    Researchers found that poor diets leading to cardiovascular disease and cancer caused almost 11 million deaths, or one in every five deaths, worldwide in 2017.

    What does this all mean in terms of dietary specifics? 

    In 2017, high levels of sodium consumption alone caused almost 3 million deaths worldwide. High levels of salt consumption can increase blood pressure, thereby heightening the risk of heart disease.

    Interestingly enough, the study also finds that a diet low in whole grains was the next leading cause of diet-related deaths globally.

    Overwhelmingly, the study concluded that it was a lack of fruits and whole grains — in other words, lack of a healthy and balanced diet — that can cause more health issues. Officials also noted that people ate more processed meats and did not consume enough nuts, seeds or milk.

    Scientist
    CC0 / luvqs
    Effective Nutrition: Scientists Establish How Diet Affects Intestinal Microflora

    "This study affirms what many have thought for several years — that poor diet is responsible for more deaths than any other risk factor in the world," study author Dr. Christopher Murray of the University of Washington said in a statement.

    However, a major limitation mentioned by the authors was the lack of consistent data across all countries, which made it difficult to draw definitive conclusions.

    A joint report from the United Nations and the European Union found that millions of people in sub-Saharan Africa suffer from acute food shortage each year, Sputnik previously reported. The IHME study on dietary risks finds that in southern sub-Saharan Africa, diets low in fruits were the number one reason for diet-related deaths.

    Related:

    High Calorie Diet: Girl Had to Eat Burgers Non-Stop for 14 Years
    Trump Doesn’t Follow Diet and Exercise Plan Despite Doctor’s Orders - Reports
    US Scientist Suggests New Diet for Indian Cows to Reduce Global Warming
    Arsenal's New Coach Bans Fruit Juice From Players' Diet - Reports
    Russian Biologists Destroy Cancer Cells by 'Putting Them on a Diet'
    Tags:
    sodium, diet, nutrition, dietary studies, death, The Lancet, world
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse