19:28 GMT +304 April 2019
    People inspect the rubble of houses destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017

    US House Passes Resolution Directing Removal of Forces From Yemen

    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    According to reports, the 247-176 vote, which saw 16 Republicans join Democrats, invoked the seldom-used War Powers Act to restrict the president’s executive power to wage war without congressional approval.

    The US House has voted to end Washington's involvement in the Yemen war, setting up the second veto of Donald Trump's presidency, Reuters reported.

    "The president will have to face the reality that Congress is no longer going to ignore its constitutional obligations when it comes to foreign policy, when it comes to determining when and where our military is engaged in hostilities", Representative Eliot L. Engel of New York, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, stated.

    The statement comes after the US Senate passed a joint resolution to end support for the Saudi-led coalition in the Yemen conflict on 14 March.

    US President Donald Trump issued the first veto of his administration on 15 March, blocking a resolution that would have barred him from funding his border wall without congressional approval.

    Smoke rises after Saudi-led airstrikes hit a food factory in Sanaa, Yemen. (File)
    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    Yemeni Houthis Slam UK's Hunt Over Calls on Berlin to Lift Ban on Arms Sales to Riyadh
    The war is in its fifth year, with thousands of people having been killed and millions more being on the brink of starvation. The United Nations has called the situation in Yemen the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

    Last year, US forces carried out a total of 36 airstrikes in Yemen, according to a US Central Command (CENTCOM) release.

    Since 2015, the United States has provided members of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen with assistance such as intelligence sharing, logistics support and, until recently, aerial refuelling, the release said.

