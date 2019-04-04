Events in Venezuela Resemble Onset of Syrian Crisis - Assad to Venezuelan FM

"The policies of some Western countries, led by the United States, in relation to what is happening in Venezuela, their brazen interference in its internal affairs, as well as the sanctions and embargo imposed on the country, have become the standard method to put pressure on countries that disagree with their agenda", the Syrian President said in a statement.
"What is happening in Venezuela is similar to the events in Syria; their [US and their allies] purpose is hegemony over countries and appropriation of their sovereignty in violation of international law and the principles of the UN Charter", he stressed.
In the meantime, Washington subsequently imposed more sanctions against Caracas and confiscated some assets of the Venezuelan state, claiming that only Guaido is head of the country.
