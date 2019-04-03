US Threatens to Counter Russia in 'Western Hemisphere' Amid Venezuela Row

Earlier, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams suggested that the US might impose sanctions against Russia over the arrival of its military specialists in Venezuela, stating that "the Russians will pay a price for this".

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated during an interview with journalist Hugh Hewitt that the US will be combating Russian influence in the western hemisphere in light of its recent actions in Venezuela.

"You know the history of how Russia moves around. You know the history of Russia's efforts here in the Western Hemisphere. Sadly, the previous administration allowed the Russians to have influence in Cuba and other places throughout the Western Hemisphere. We are very focused on pushing back against that", he said.

