Lavrov on Russian Military in Venezuela: We're Not Trying to Create Second Syria

Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt slammed the arrival of Russian military specialists in Venezuela in March, joining several other states, including the US, in criticising the move. Russia, in turn, argued that it had acted "on an absolutely legitimate and legal basis".

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has rejected the allegation that Moscow is trying to create a "second Syria" in Venezuela in a comment on the recent arrival of Russian military specialists in the Latin American state.

"There is a 2001 agreement signed by Hugo Chavez and ratified by the national parliament. We have transferred military equipment to Venezuela in accordance with this agreement. This requires maintenance. The time to carry out the maintenance has come. That's it", Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister further slammed US National Security Advisor John Bolton's statement condemning military deployments in Venezuela by countries "external to the western hemisphere" as unacceptable. Lavrov pointed out that the US has military bases all over the world, not only in the western hemisphere.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW