Ethiopian Airlines Pilots Followed Boeing Guidelines Before Crash - Reports

The corporation issued guidelines to pilots about shutting off an automated anti-stall system after a Lion Air jet with 181 people on board crashed in Indonesia in October 2018. According to Reuters, the pilots were receiving the wrong data due to the system's operation.

The pilots on the Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX plane that crashed in March, attempted to save the jet by following Boeing's emergency procedures, however, they failed to regain control of the aircraft, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

Previously, the newspaper reported that according to a preliminary conclusion by investigators, the plane's anti-stall system had been activated before it crashed.

Following the deadly crash in Ethiopia that killed all 157 people on board, the FAA grounded all Boeing 737 Max series airplanes globally, citing safety issues. At the same time, numerous countries have also banned the plane from entering their airspace, while the US Senate Commerce Committee has launched a probe in order to investigate links between inadequate training of aviation safety inspectors and the plane accidents.