Mexico Making 'Significant' Effort to Stop Illegal Migration to US - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Mexico has taken significant actions in recent weeks to stop the flow of illegal migration into the United States, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Tuesday.

"We're hoping that Mexico will continue to step up like we've seen them do over the last couple of weeks, we hope that continues…they have started to do a significant amount more, we have seen them take a larger number of individuals in hold in Mexico that have asylum claims while they wait to be processed in the United States," Sanders said. "We've also seen them stop more people from coming across the border so that they aren't even entering into the United States."

Sanders said Trump is not working on a specific timeline to close the southern border, however, he is looking at various options on the table including closing certain ports of entry along the border.

On Monday, Mexican Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero said the Mexican government does not plan to adopt a special plan to restrain caravans of migrants from Central America that travel through the country to the United States. She added that the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador does not intend to militarize the country's southern border in an attempt to deter Central American migrants.

READ MORE: Mexico Says Not Planning to Restrain Migrant Caravans Heading for US

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Mexico, only in February, more than 76,000 migrants, who crossed Mexico and tried to get into the United States were detained, and in March this figure is expected to amount to 100,000 people.

Last week, US President Donald Trump threatened to close the southern border if Mexico did not take action to stop all illegal migration heading to the United States.