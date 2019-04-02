Turkish Ruling AKP Appeals Results of Mayoral Election in Istanbul

"Today, we have protested the election results in all 39 districts of Istanbul to the CEC," Bayram Senocak told reporters.
He stressed that AKP had evidence that 2,675 votes cast for Yildirim were not taken into account in the final protocols of the election commissions.
READ MORE: Turkish Municipal Vote Sends Warning to Erdogan — Lawmaker
On Sunday, Turkish citizens voted in municipal elections, choosing new mayors of cities, municipal leaders, heads of villages and members of village councils, among others. According to preliminary data, AKP's Binali Yildirim appears to have lost the Istanbul mayorship to the Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Ekrem Imamoglu by a narrow margin.
All comments
Show new comments (0)