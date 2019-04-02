Register
16:05 GMT +302 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Australian Senator Fraser Anning has an egg smashed on his head while talking to the media in Victoria, Australia March 16, 2019 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media

    Egged Aussie Senator in Hot Water After Anti-Muslim Remarks - Reports

    © AP Photo / THE UNSHACKLED
    World
    Get short URL
    0 31

    Australian legislator Fraser Anning, whose insensitive comments following the New Zealand mosque shootings compelled a teenager to crack an egg on his head, has also found himself in hot water in the country's Senate.

    William Connolly, aka "Egg Boy", wasn't the only person offended by Senator Anning's response to the Christchurch attacks. He also managed to upset his fellow legislators, and Anning will face legal censure in Parliament on Wednesday, according to The Washington Times. 

    Some of his colleagues have spoken up about his comments as well as his behaviour: 69-year-old Anning struck Connolly after the egg attack. Acting government Senate leader Simon Birmingham excoriated Anning, calling him inhumane.

    "The lack of compassion you have shown demonstrates, frankly, a basic lack of basic humanity," Sen. Birmingham told Anning, noting that his behaviour "betrays the rights you have to freedom of speech."

    READ MORE: Aussie Teen Hailed as Hero After Egging Senator Who Blamed Muslims for NZ Attack

    Felix Kjellberg
    © Photo : PewDiePie
    Swastikas, 'PewDiePie' Sprayed on UK School After NZ Gunman Name-Drops YouTuber
    Fraser Anning sent shock waves on Twitter when he blamed the deadly Christchurch shootings on immigration policies that "allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place". 

    This comes after on 15 March, self-described 'fascist' Brenton Harrison Tarrant opened fire at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch, killing 50 people; the gunman live-streamed the attack on Facebook. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has referred to the shooting as a terrorist act, noting further that the fatal incident was the darkest day in the country's history.

    Related:

    Mosque Leader Blames Mossad, Zionists for New Zealand Shooting Spree
    Fans Rejoice as Jordan Peterson's Book Returns to Shelves in New Zealand
    All 50 Victims of New Zealand Mosque Massacre Identified - Police
    Tags:
    shooting, Migrant Crisis, Fraser Anning, Christchurch, Australia, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Black Crowned Crane
    Explore Exotic Birdies of Unimaginable Beauty to Mark International Bird Day
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse