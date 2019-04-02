Egged Aussie Senator in Hot Water After Anti-Muslim Remarks - Reports

Australian legislator Fraser Anning, whose insensitive comments following the New Zealand mosque shootings compelled a teenager to crack an egg on his head, has also found himself in hot water in the country's Senate.

William Connolly, aka "Egg Boy", wasn't the only person offended by Senator Anning's response to the Christchurch attacks. He also managed to upset his fellow legislators, and Anning will face legal censure in Parliament on Wednesday, according to The Washington Times.

Some of his colleagues have spoken up about his comments as well as his behaviour: 69-year-old Anning struck Connolly after the egg attack. Acting government Senate leader Simon Birmingham excoriated Anning, calling him inhumane.

"The lack of compassion you have shown demonstrates, frankly, a basic lack of basic humanity," Sen. Birmingham told Anning, noting that his behaviour "betrays the rights you have to freedom of speech."

Fraser Anning sent shock waves on Twitter when he blamed the deadly Christchurch shootings on immigration policies that "allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place".

This comes after on 15 March, self-described 'fascist' Brenton Harrison Tarrant opened fire at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch, killing 50 people; the gunman live-streamed the attack on Facebook. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has referred to the shooting as a terrorist act, noting further that the fatal incident was the darkest day in the country's history.