Turkey Reaffirms Support for Legitimate Gov't of Venezuela - Foreign Minister

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Ankara has reiterated its support for the legitimate government of Venezuela under President Nicolas Maduro, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, on Monday.

"Any negative situation in Venezuela will affect all of Latin America and the Caribbean. We [Turkey] will continue to support Venezuela and our cooperation with it. We view Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela," Cavusoglu told journalists.

Arreaza, in his turn, thanked Turkey for its support for the Venezuelan government.

READ MORE: 'Who Are These Yankees?' Soccer Icon Maradona Blasts US Meddling in Venezuela

"We [Turkey and Venezuela] are experiencing a historical period in our bilateral relations. At a difficult time for our country, Turkey, led by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, showed us an example of friendship," he said.

© AP Photo / Marcelo Garcia Trump's Rep Reveals How US Wants Maduro's Rule in Venezuela to End

Arreaza is currently in Ankara for an official visit.

Venezuela has been plunged into severe unrest since January after US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself "interim president." His bid is recognised by the majority of Latin American countries as well as many EU states.

Turkey, along with a number of other countries, including Russia, China, Cuba and Iran, have reiterated their allegiance to the legitimately elected president, Nicolas Maduro, and warned Washington and its allies against "meddling" in the country’s affairs.