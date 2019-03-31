Mogherini Reiterates EU to Not Recognise Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

CAIRO (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini reiterated on Sunday that the European Union was against the US decision to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights adding that Brussels will not follow this suit.

"Ignoring UN Security Council Resolutions on the Golan Heights is not a solution and let me be very clear, the EU will continue to not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the territories occupied over 1967," Mogherini said at the opening of the Arab League summit in Tunisia.

© AFP 2019 / Jalaa Marey Lebanon Alarmed Over Its Own Lands After Trump’s Move on Golan Heights – Report

The comment comes after on 25 March, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order formally recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights. The document, which has been widely regarded as a way of propelling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's re-election bid ahead of the 9 April parliamentary vote, has already been condemned by the international community.

The Golan Heights has been mostly under Israel's control since the country seized the territory during the 1967 Six Day War with neighbouring Arab states. While Israel adopted a law to annex the territory in 1981, the United Nations declared the move void, without any legal effects. In 2018, after Israel organized local elections in the area on 30 October, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution urging Israel to immediately withdraw its forces from the territory.