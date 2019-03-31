Mogherini Reiterates EU to Not Recognise Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

"Ignoring UN Security Council Resolutions on the Golan Heights is not a solution and let me be very clear, the EU will continue to not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the territories occupied over 1967," Mogherini said at the opening of the Arab League summit in Tunisia.
The Golan Heights has been mostly under Israel's control since the country seized the territory during the 1967 Six Day War with neighbouring Arab states. While Israel adopted a law to annex the territory in 1981, the United Nations declared the move void, without any legal effects. In 2018, after Israel organized local elections in the area on 30 October, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution urging Israel to immediately withdraw its forces from the territory.
