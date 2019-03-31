US Uses Nothing But Ultimatums - Lavrov on Pompeo's Remarks

"I can see nothing in the US diplomacy except for ultimatums, and — if they [ultimatums] are not met — sanctions. All other means have somehow disappeared from the arsenal of the US diplomacy, and it is deplorable," Lavrov said in the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program aired by Rossiya-1 television.
Also, Mike Pompeo said that the US State Department budget for the fiscal year 2020 prioritizes countering Russia's activities in Europe and Eurasia.
US President Donald Trump has requested in his 2020 budget proposal that $40 billion be allocated for the State Department and the Agency for International Development (USAID). The request includes $661 million for efforts to counter Russia in Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia.
