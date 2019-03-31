US Uses Nothing But Ultimatums - Lavrov on Pompeo's Remarks

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized on Sunday the United States for using nothing but ultimatums and sanctions instead of diplomacy when dealing with other countries, commenting on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent remarks about possible new anti-Russia measures.

"I can see nothing in the US diplomacy except for ultimatums, and — if they [ultimatums] are not met — sanctions. All other means have somehow disappeared from the arsenal of the US diplomacy, and it is deplorable," Lavrov said in the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program aired by Rossiya-1 television.

Earlier in the week, Pompeo said that he expected Washington and its NATO partners to announce a series of joint actions against Russia over Crimea and Ukraine in early April, when the United States will host a NATO ministerial meeting.

Also, Mike Pompeo said that the US State Department budget for the fiscal year 2020 prioritizes countering Russia's activities in Europe and Eurasia.

US President Donald Trump has requested in his 2020 budget proposal that $40 billion be allocated for the State Department and the Agency for International Development (USAID). The request includes $661 million for efforts to counter Russia in Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia.