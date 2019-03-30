Register
19:15 GMT +330 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May

    Gibraltar Chief Minister Urges UK PM to Stop Brexit, Hold 2nd Referendum

    © Sputnik / Alexei Vitvitsky
    World
    Get short URL
    0 02

    LONDON (Sputnik) - Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said that he sent UK Prime Minister Theresa May an open letter, urging her to recall Brexit and to hold another referendum to determine whether the United Kingdom wanted to remain in or leave the European Union.

    "I told the Prime Minister that, in the circumstances, and whilst we will continue to consider the Withdrawal Agreement as a secure exit route for Gibraltar, given that this has not been endorsed by the House of Commons, the position of her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar will have to be to support a revocation of the Article 50 notification in preference to a long extension of membership of the EU or a no-deal departure from the EU. I have confirmed to her that I have signed the petition for the revocation of the Article 50 notification", Picardo said in a statement dated 29 March.

    Picardo noted that the revocation of Article 50 would help the UK government to regroup and reconsider its options, without the time constraint and pressure from having to negotiate with the European Union every step of the way.

    "In the Gibraltar Government's opinion, a revocation would enable [May] and the United Kingdom Parliament to determine how to proceed without needing the agreement of the EU Council. Such a move would enable the United Kingdom to be relieved of any pressure of time being applied by the operation of the time limits imposed by the EU. Indeed, the revocation of Article 50 need not be an artifice to move from a route to departure from the EU to remaining — although remaining in the EU remains, in my view, the best option for Gibraltar. In fact, however, revocation can be an opportunity to simply re-group and re-organise leaving the EU, but without the EU enjoying the pressure lever that a timed long extension allows them", Picardo said.

    The chief minister went on saying that revocation could not be the final step in the process and that in order to support the democratic process, the United Kingdom would need to hold another public referendum to determine whether UK citizens wanted to stay in or leave the European Union.

    READ MORE: 'So Many WHITE People in One Place': Newsreader Jon Snow on Pro-Brexit Rally

    Brexit
    CC0
    What Should Britain's “Europeans” in Poland Prepare for After Brexit?
    The statement comes after the UK Parliament rejected May's Brexit withdrawal agreement on 29 March, which outlines the nation's exit from the European bloc, for the third time. Now the United Kingdom, conforming to its Brexit deadline extension agreement with the European Union, must either propose an alternative deal by 12 April or exit the bloc without a deal in place on the same date. It also still has the option to revoke Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon, which the United Kingdom used to proclaim its intent to exit the European Union two years ago.

    Gibraltar is a British Overseas Territory on the southern tip of the Iberian peninsula, adjacent to Spain, with a population of about 32,000. The territory is self-governing in all matters – including taxation – except foreign policy and defence, which are under the UK government's jurisdiction. In the 2016 referendum that determined the United Kingdom's fate to initiate the Brexit process, 96 percent of Gibraltar's voters who cast a ballot, said they wanted to remain in the European Union.

    Related:

    What Should Britain's “Europeans” in Poland Prepare for After Brexit?
    'So Many WHITE People in One Place': Newsreader Jon Snow on Pro-Brexit Rally
    US 'Has Nothing to Gain' From Prolonged Brexit Stalemate - Ex-EU Consultant
    British Politics Descend Into Chaos As Brexit Deal Fails Again
    Tags:
    referendum, Brexit, European Union, Fabian Picardo, Theresa May, Gibraltar, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Surprise for Mr President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Surprise for Mr. President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse