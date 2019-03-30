German Police Detain 11 Men Suspected of Plotting Terror Attacks – Reports

A spokesman for the prosecution told Bild newspaper they had no information about the possible targets for the attacks. He added, however, that the suspects are believed to be a cell of Daesh* or its supporters.
READ MORE: Berlin 'Ridiculous' Safety Tips Show Gov't Unable to Protect People — AfD Member
The prosecutor's office in Dusseldorf told the newspaper that all suspects would be released because they posed no immediate threat, but the probe would continue.
The majority of those detained were from Tajikistan.
*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)