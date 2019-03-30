Pope Francis Arrives in Morocco, Expanding Ties With Muslim World (VIDEO)

Pope Francis departs on Saturday on an apostolic trip to Morocco, which will be marked as the continuation of an inter-religious dialogue between Christians and Muslims.

During the two-day visit at the invitation of the authorities of the kingdom and the hierarchs of the local Catholic Church, the pontiff will visit Rabat, where he will hold a Catholic Mass at a local indoor stadium.

As Pope Francis himself said in a video message, he is travelling to Morocco "with a pilgrimage of peace and fraternity to the world that now needs it." The Pope releases such videos on the eve of every overseas trip.

The current Papal journey is the second he's made to a Muslim country since the beginning of this year.

