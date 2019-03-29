UK Sold Over $7Bln Worth of Arms to Saudi-Led Coalition Since 2015 - Reports

According to figures from the UK Department of International Trade, compiled by the Campaign Against Arms Trade organisation and released by Sky News, the UK government licensed 4.7 billion pounds worth of arms to Saudi Arabia alone.
The UK government is not obliged to disclose the total value of the licenses once they end, the outlet said.
READ MORE: 'Awful': US Urges Transparent Probe Into Saudi Bombing in Yemen — Reports
The Saudi-led coalition has been engaged in the civil war in Yemen since March 2015, when it started to carry out airstrikes against the Houthi armed rebels at the request of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.
The Yemeni civil war has claimed over 7,000 lives, while over 20 million people in Yemen currently in need of humanitarian assistance, according to UN estimates.
