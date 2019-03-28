Trump Says 'Very Important' for OPEC to Increase Oil Production

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump appealed to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Thursday to step up oil production in order to bolster fragile world markets.

"Very important that OPEC increase the flow of oil. World markets are fragile, the price of oil getting too high. Thank you!" Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

OPEC and its partners will hold their next joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting in Jeddah on 19 May. It will take place after a meeting of the technical monitoring committee in the Saudi capital on 17 May, a source familiar with the details told Sputnik.

The joint ministerial monitoring committee, or JMMC, monitors the oil market and conformity with supply cuts.

The US leader has tweeted about oil prices twice in the past several months — in February and in December of 2018, just ahead of OPEC's policy meeting in Vienna, where the oil cartel coordinated deeper output cuts to support prices.

Mr Trump has also repeatedly called on OPEC to not let oil prices increase dramatically since rising prices push up energy costs in the US.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the US is currently producing roughly 12 mln bpd, and its imports stand at 20 mln bpd which means that the international oil cartel still has some impact on the North American energy market.

