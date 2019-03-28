Berlin Should Not Try to Drive Wedge Between Moscow, Beijing - China

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Germany should not try to drive a wedge between Russia and China with statements about the alleged threat by China’s missiles to Russia, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.

"Germany should not be unduly worried, and should not strive to drive a wedge between us," Wu said at a briefing, stressing that Russia and China were tied by a comprehensive strategic partnership, which is currently at the highest level in history.

The spokesman recalled that the INF Treaty was a bilateral agreement between Russia and the United States.

"China opposes unilateral withdrawal of the US side from it, as well as against transforming it into a multilateral agreement," Wu added.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with the German magazine Focus that Chinese missiles threatened Russia, so Beijing must be included in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. The minister stressed that Russia was in the zone covered by Chinese medium-range missiles, so Moscow should be interested in attracting Beijing to participate in the agreement.

The INF treaty has been signed in 1987 by then-leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and then-US President Ronald Reagan and obliged the sides to destroy all cruise or ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (310 and 3,400 miles). The deal marks the end of the Cold War era.

However, during Trump's presidency, the United States formally suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty and triggered the six-month withdrawal process, citing alleged Russia's non-compliance with the accord. Previously, US President Donald Trump announced his country’s intention to withdraw from the agreement.

Moscow refuted the accusations, adding that Washington itself had violated the deal and also suspended its participation in the treaty. The country's President Putin has instructed the country's authorities not to initiate any new talks with Washington on the matter. Though he stressed that all proposals Russia had made earlier remained on the table.