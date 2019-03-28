Trump Promises Juan Guaido’s Wife He’ll ‘Fix’ Crisis in Venezuela

According to POTUS, actions by previous administrations have led to the current crisis in the Latin American country.

Speaking to Fabiana Rosales de Guaido, the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, and Romy Moreno Molina, the wife of Guaido's chief of staff Roberto Marrero, who is currently detained in Venezuela on terrorism charges, US President Donald Trump promised to "fix" the country's ongoing crisis.

During the meeting, Trump reportedly lamented the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. He blamed previous administrations for what is happening in the country, saying that previous presidents and their teams should have been "more forward thinking."

"These are things that should never have been allowed to happen," Trump said. "But I'll fix it."

Trying to reassure Rosales, Trump said that things would "all work out," McClatchy reports.

Rosales thanked Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as well as National Security Adviser John Bolton. Speaking to the US officials, she described the situation in Venezuela as "a terrible crisis," saying children and elderly people had died as a result. She also said she is afraid for Guaido's life. (Guaido's car was attacked by angry citizens on 26 March.)

"What they don't know is when they do that, they're pushing us forward," Rosales said. "We will not rest. We are here to save lives and to give back freedom. We want to save our children; we want to save our elderly who are the ones who are suffering. This is what Venezuela is going through."

The meeting was reportedly an attempt by the Trump administration to "keep US attention on the crisis [in Venezuela]" and increase pressure on Venezuela's elected President Nicolas Maduro, who maintains control over the country and its military, despite Guaido's attempts to spark a coup.

Rosales also met with members of US Congress, including Senators Marco Rubio, Bob Menendez and Rick Scott, and Democratic Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Donna Shalala, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Albio Sires, as well as Republican Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Michael McCaul and Francis Rooney.

Diaz-Balart, in particular, has spoken out on the issue, calling the Venezuelan crisis a threat to US national security.

"This is more dangerous for our national security than a lot of things in the Middle East that have gotten more attention in recent years," he said, according to McClatchy.

In the meantime, Guaido has called for "tactical actions" as a part of his "Operation Freedom" — an attempt to spark a nationwide revolution — to take place on 6 April.

The crisis in the South American country reached its climax after Guaido declared himself "interim president" of the nation in late January, with Maduro as the country's legitimate head denouncing the self-proclamation and accusing Washington, which imposed new limitations on Caracas, of plotting a coup against him.