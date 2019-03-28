Register
02:10 GMT +328 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Washington.

    Trump Promises Juan Guaido’s Wife He’ll ‘Fix’ Crisis in Venezuela

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to POTUS, actions by previous administrations have led to the current crisis in the Latin American country.

    Speaking to Fabiana Rosales de Guaido, the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, and Romy Moreno Molina, the wife of Guaido's chief of staff Roberto Marrero, who is currently detained in Venezuela on terrorism charges, US President Donald Trump promised to "fix" the country's ongoing crisis.

    During the meeting, Trump reportedly lamented the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. He blamed previous administrations for what is happening in the country, saying that previous presidents and their teams should have been "more forward thinking."

    "These are things that should never have been allowed to happen," Trump said. "But I'll fix it."

    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, attends a rally in San Mateo Anzoategui, Venezuela March 22, 2019
    © REUTERS / Carlos Jasso
    Juan Guaido Schedules First ‘Tactical Actions’ of 'Operation Freedom' on 6 April
    Trying to reassure Rosales, Trump said that things would "all work out," McClatchy reports.

    Rosales thanked Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as well as National Security Adviser John Bolton. Speaking to the US officials, she described the situation in Venezuela as "a terrible crisis," saying children and elderly people had died as a result. She also said she is afraid for Guaido's life. (Guaido's car was attacked by angry citizens on 26 March.)

    "What they don't know is when they do that, they're pushing us forward," Rosales said. "We will not rest. We are here to save lives and to give back freedom. We want to save our children; we want to save our elderly who are the ones who are suffering. This is what Venezuela is going through."

    The meeting was reportedly an attempt by the Trump administration to "keep US attention on the crisis [in Venezuela]" and increase pressure on Venezuela's elected President Nicolas Maduro, who maintains control over the country and its military, despite Guaido's attempts to spark a coup.

    Rosales also met with members of US Congress, including Senators Marco Rubio, Bob Menendez and Rick Scott, and Democratic Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Donna Shalala, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Albio Sires, as well as Republican Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Michael McCaul and Francis Rooney.

    Masked demonstrators take part in a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government
    © REUTERS / Oswaldo Rivas
    US to Impose Venezuela-Like Sanctions on Nicaragua if Necessary - Pompeo
    Diaz-Balart, in particular, has spoken out on the issue, calling the Venezuelan crisis a threat to US national security.

    "This is more dangerous for our national security than a lot of things in the Middle East that have gotten more attention in recent years," he said, according to McClatchy.

    In the meantime, Guaido has called for "tactical actions" as a part of his "Operation Freedom" — an attempt to spark a nationwide revolution — to take place on 6 April.

    The crisis in the South American country reached its climax after Guaido declared himself "interim president" of the nation in late January, with Maduro as the country's legitimate head denouncing the self-proclamation and accusing Washington, which imposed new limitations on Caracas, of plotting a coup against him.

    Related:

    Russian Lawmaker Calls Out US' Colonial Approach to Russia-Venezuela Relations
    US Views Russian Military Planes Arrival in Venezuela as 'Provocation' - Pence
    All Options On Table When It Comes to Getting Russia Out of Venezuela - Trump
    WATCH People Attack Car of Venezuela's Self-Proclaimed President Guaido
    Sanctions Against Iran and Venezuela Made US Leader in Oil Production – Expert
    Venezuela-Russian Meeting to Be Held in April, 20 Accords to Be Signed - Maduro
    Tags:
    crisis, Juan Guaido, Donald Trump, Venezuela, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok