Islamabad Says Shares 'International Outrage' Over US Decision on Golan Heights

"Pakistan joins the international community in voicing its strong opposition and condemnation of the US Administration's decision to recognize Israel's sovereignty over Syrian Golan Heights," the Pakistani ministry said in a statement.
Islamabad noted that the US move constituted a blatant breach of the UN Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions, being a "serious blow" to the rule of law and internal norms on the whole.
The ministry also urged the UN Security Council to "take steps in accordance with the UN Charter."
Damascus has reportedly requested a UN Security Council emergency meeting on the situation around the Golan.
READ MORE: Ex-Israeli PM Adviser on Golan Heights: Move to Help Netanyahu Win Elections
On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order formally recognizing the Golan, annexed from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War, as Israeli territory. It came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on the visit to the United States just days before the Israeli parliamentary elections. The US move has already been harshly condemned by Russia, China, Turkey, Iran, as well as US allies both in the West and the Arab world.
All comments
Show new comments (0)