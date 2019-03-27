Spanish Court Issues Int'l Arrest Warrant for North Korean Embassy Attackers

MADRID (Sputnik) - Spanish National Court judge Jose de la Mata issued international arrest warrants for two of the suspected perpetrators of an attack on the North Korean embassy in Madrid back in February, the court's press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Seven members of the 10-member gang that attacked the North Korean embassy on 22 February have been on trial. The judge charged them with illegal detention, robbery with violence and intimidation, and membership in a criminal gang among other crimes.

"Two international arrest warrants have been issued, including the one for the leader of the gang," the official explained.

The Spanish judge confirmed that all the attackers involved in the incident were currently outside the country.

According to the court documents, the attackers acted on their own initiative and stated that they were members of the movement "for human rights for the liberation of North Korea."

On 22 February, the members of the gang broke into the North Korean embassy in Madrid, handcuffed embassy employees and beat them while Charge d'Affaires ad interim Yu Sok So was taken to a room for questioning.

The attackers reportedly tried to get some information about former North Korean Ambassador to Spain Kim Hyok Chol, who was one of the key figures promoting the second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The attackers reportedly took several computers and documents from the embassy building. Yu Sok So told Spain’s police that they were South Korean nationals.