Register
16:37 GMT +326 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants from Syria wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the town of Gevgelija on February 27, 2016

    UN Rapporteur: Western Sanctions on Syria Trigger Migration, Human Rights Abuses

    © AFP 2019 / Robert ATANASOVSKI
    World
    Get short URL
    102

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The extension of EU and US sanctions against Syria has resulted in more frequent human rights violations and an increased influx of Syrian migrants to the European Union instead of both trends being eradicated, UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures Idriss Jazairy told Sputnik.

    "But imposing sanctions makes deprivation of human rights even more acute. So it is like trying to extinguish fire with a fire hose not a water hose. That seems to be some lack of logic in Europe where people complain about the presence of the Syrian migrants and the imposition of sanctions push the Syrians to migrate [to] Europe," Jazairy said.

    Capitol Hill Police officers look on as activists gather at the US Capitol to protest President Donald Trump's executive actions on immigration in Washington January 29, 2017
    © REUTERS / Aaron P. Bernstein
    US Sanctions Against Syria, Iran is 'Economic Terrorism' - Moscow
    The sanctions prevent the Syrian middle class from reviving business operations in their home country and instead force them to flee Syria, further increasing the influx of migrants to the European Union, the rapporteur noted.

    In May, both the European Union and the United States extended their sanctions on war-affected Syria for another year, with the former justifying its decision by citing the "ongoing repression of the civilian population." The measures include an oil embargo, freeze of assets and certain export restrictions, among others.

    On US Pressure to Join Anti-Iran Sanctions

    According to the senior official, the US attempts to force new countries into joining its sanctions against Iran are illegal, as no country has a right to unilaterally push for extraterritorial restrictions on other nations.

    "It is against the principles of international law to impose your domestic policies on others. Because your domestic policies have been adopted by your parliament and you apply it against a particular country, but the other countries have not. So how can you impose national legislation on them? This is illegal," Jazairy said.

    The U.S. Treasury building, Washington D.C.
    CC0
    US Issues Iran-Linked Sanctions, Citing Alleged Iran's Proliferation of WMD
    The UN official recalled that Tehran had filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice over the United States’ unilateral sanctions back in July, and expressed hope that the court would "provide some useful guidelines on that."

    Jazairy suggested that the case would trigger a wider discussion of the issue of "triangle implementation" of sanctions.

    Last year, the United States withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reinstated wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran, including secondary sanctions against companies and financial institutions of countries that do business with Tehran. China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the European Union, the other signatories to the deal, have slammed the move, with the latter later setting up a special mechanism to bypass the sanctions.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Threatens to Deploy Israeli Navy to Enforce US Oil Sanctions on Iran

    The EU initiative provoked harsh criticism from Washington, which continues calling for a wind-down of Iranian oil imports and any business with the country.

    On Impact of Sanctions on Venezuela

    UN special rapporteur Idriss Jazairy told Sputnik that he was planning to go to Venezuela before High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s own visit to the country, expected in one or two months, and prepare a report on the impact of unilateral economic restrictions on the human rights situation in the Latin American nation.

    "I will see their [the mission’s] report. And [I] hope to be able to go there [to Venezuela] before the expected visit of the High Commissioner [Bachelet] herself, which may take place in one or two months’ time. I will report to the September session of the Human Rights Council and after that for the forthcoming session of the UN General Assembly," Jazairy, UN special rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures, said.

    Handout photo released by the Venezuelan Presidency of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaking next to gold ingots in Caracas on March 22, 2018
    © AFP 2019 / HO / Venezuelan Presidency
    Toughest US Sanctions Against Venezuela 'Yet to Come' - Bolton
    The UN official reiterated that the current sanctions against Venezuela were not approved by the UN Security Council, making their legality questionable. According to Jazairy, the United Nations seeks to protect "innocent people" from the adverse impact of such unilateral economic restrictions on human rights.

    The official noted that the United Nations believed the Venezuelan government and the opposition needed to "get together and find a way out of the crisis in a democratic manner."

    "This issue cannot be solved by force and weaponization of humanitarianism, which is resorted to at present [and] is absolutely the wrong option to address these people if one is really concerned about the welfare of the people of Venezuela rather than by taking advantage of a crisis to advance other countries interests especially with respect to the oil of Venezuela, which has the most important reserves of oil in the world," he said in an apparent reference to the Venezuelan opposition’s attempts to force the US-backed humanitarian aid into the country.

    The Technical Mission of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights visited Venezuela at the invitation of the country’s leadership on March 11-22 to assess the current human rights situation. The mission’s visit concluded on Friday, the same day the United States announced additional sanctions for Venezuela in response to the arrest of opposition leader Juan Guaido’s chief of staff.


    Related:

    Mueller Report: 'US Forced EU to Follow Through on Sanctions Without Proof'
    Trump Lifts Some Sanctions on Pyongyang Because He 'Likes' Kim - White House
    US Issues Iran-Linked Sanctions, Citing Alleged Iran's Proliferation of WMD
    Tags:
    sanctions, anti-Iranian sanctions, United Nations, Idriss Jazairy, United States, Syria, Iran, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse