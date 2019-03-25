Russian MP: Kim Jong-un May Visit Russia in Spring-Summer, Dates Being Discussed

“According to available information, the visit is currently being worked out. We can expect that it will most likely take place in the spring-summer of this year, but the date is being worked out,” Bashkin said.
Last week, a delegation of the Federation Council's group for cooperation with the North Korean parliament, which included Bashkin, visited Pyongyang.
Last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed willingness to develop strategic relations with Russia at meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Upper House speaker Valentina Matviyenko.
