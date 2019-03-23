Macron on Reported Daesh Defeat in Baghouz: 'Major Danger' for France Eliminated

On Friday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters that the terrorist group had been completely eliminated in Syria. However, later that day, the Syrian envoy to the UN called Washington's declaration of victory over Daesh a 'bluff'.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Saturday that the main threat that France was facing had been eliminated following a statement by US-backed, Kurdish-led forces that the last Daesh-controlled territory in eastern Syrian had been recaptured.

"A huge step has been taken today. A major danger for our country is eliminated," Macron wrote on Twitter.

However, the French leader went on to note that "the menace remains and the struggle against terrorist groups must continue."

Macron's remarks follow White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders's announcement that all of Syria's territory has been "100 percent eliminated" from Daesh* terrorists. Reacting to the statement, the Syrian envoy to the UN called the Pentagon's announcement of victory over Daesh a 'bluff'.

In addition, a Sputnik source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the US announcement about the complete victory over Daesh was not very convincing.

The village of Baghouz, where the US-led coalition had been repeatedly conducting bombings, was reportedly the last Daesh stronghold in Syria.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS, ISIL, Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia