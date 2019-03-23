Macron on Reported Daesh Defeat in Baghouz: 'Major Danger' for France Eliminated

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Saturday that the main threat that France was facing had been eliminated following a statement by US-backed, Kurdish-led forces that the last Daesh-controlled territory in eastern Syrian had been recaptured.
"A huge step has been taken today. A major danger for our country is eliminated," Macron wrote on Twitter.
However, the French leader went on to note that "the menace remains and the struggle against terrorist groups must continue."
In addition, a Sputnik source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the US announcement about the complete victory over Daesh was not very convincing.
The village of Baghouz, where the US-led coalition had been repeatedly conducting bombings, was reportedly the last Daesh stronghold in Syria.
*Daesh, also known as ISIS, ISIL, Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia
