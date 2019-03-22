Russia to Respond to Planned US Tests of SM-3 Block IIА Interceptor Missile

Moscow will take all necessary response measures if the United States implements its plans to test the SM-3 Block IIA interceptor missile against intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"These plans cannot but cause concern as the threat becomes a reality," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry went on to note that Russia will have to take this into account and "take the necessary measures, including those of a technical nature."

Russian Defense Ministry Watchdog Slams US Missile Defense Review as 'Threat' to Global Nuke Deterrence

The statement comes after Washington said earlier this year in its review report on US policy on missile defence that the Pentagon will start testing the SM-3 missile in this capacity in 2020. Moreover, one of the main focuses of the missile defence review is addressing the advanced missile capabilities developed by Russia and China.

Commenting on the US move, The Arms Control Association said in a statement that the United States should seek talks with Russia and China on strategic stability to address the impact of missile defence policies. The group also stressed that US discussions with Russia and China should foreswear destabilising steps like pursuing space-based interceptors and testing the SM-3 Block IIA against ICBMs.