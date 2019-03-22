Russia to Respond to Planned US Tests of SM-3 Block IIА Interceptor Missile

"These plans cannot but cause concern as the threat becomes a reality," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry went on to note that Russia will have to take this into account and "take the necessary measures, including those of a technical nature."
Commenting on the US move, The Arms Control Association said in a statement that the United States should seek talks with Russia and China on strategic stability to address the impact of missile defence policies. The group also stressed that US discussions with Russia and China should foreswear destabilising steps like pursuing space-based interceptors and testing the SM-3 Block IIA against ICBMs.
