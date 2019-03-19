US Imposes New Sanctions Against Venezuela - Treasury Dept.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-run Minerven mining company, the US Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on its website on Tuesday.
The Treasury Department has also put Minerven president Adrian Perdomo Mata on the US sanctions list, according to the announcement.
Furthermore, the United States has imposed numerous rounds of sanctions against Venezuela in response to the political developments in the country. In January, Washington blocked $7 billion in assets belonging to Venezuela's oil company PDVSA. Maduro said the US sanctions were tantamount to an illegal seizure of the country's sovereign assets.
