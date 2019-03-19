US Imposes New Sanctions Against Venezuela - Treasury Dept.

Last week, US Special Representative Elliot Abrams said during a press briefing that the US would impose additional major sanctions on Venezuela in the coming days.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-run Minerven mining company, the US Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on its website on Tuesday.

The Treasury Department has also put Minerven president Adrian Perdomo Mata on the US sanctions list, according to the announcement.

Venezuela has been facing a deep political crisis since the country's opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president on 23 January. The United States and 54 countries soon recognized Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

Furthermore, the United States has imposed numerous rounds of sanctions against Venezuela in response to the political developments in the country. In January, Washington blocked $7 billion in assets belonging to Venezuela's oil company PDVSA. Maduro said the US sanctions were tantamount to an illegal seizure of the country's sovereign assets.