Register
13:40 GMT +316 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Self-proclaimed Venezuela's interim president Juan Guaido

    US Envoy Admits Venezuela's Guaido 'Not in Power'

    © Sputnik / Leo Alvarez
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (389)
    180

    On Thursday, Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido made it plain that “all options” remain on the table to force the country’s government of President Nicolas Maduro to resign.

    The US sees opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s acting president but admits that he does not have real power because President Nicolas Maduro did not resign, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told a news briefing on Friday.

    He referred to the developments on 23 January, when Guaido was declared “interim president” by Venezuela’s National Assembly, in line with Article 233 of the country’s constitution which limits the interim president’s authority to 30 days.

    READ MORE: Juan Guaido Seeks to Sell Off Venezuela’s Oil Industry – Report

    When asked to explain the article under which Guaido declared himself interim and which expired last month, Abrams cited the National Assembly’s resolution that “states that that 30-day period of interim presidency will not start ending or counting until the day Nicolas Maduro leaves power”.

    “So the 30 days doesn’t start now, it starts after Maduro”, Abrams noted.

    “We’re taking the National Assembly is the only legitimate democratic institution left in Venezuela, and their interpretation of the constitution, as you know, is that as of the date of this alleged term for Maduro, the presidency is vacant”, Abrams said.

    When asked whether Guaido can be called “the interim president of an interim that doesn’t exist yet”, Abrams said that the 30-day end to Guaido’s interim presidency starts counting and that the problem is that “he’s not in power”.

    READ MORE: Guaido Claims Venezuelan Gov't Threatening Germany After Envoy's Expulsion

    “So they have decided that they will count that from when he actually is in power and Maduro’s gone. I think it’s logical. He [Guaido] is interim president, but he’s not able to exercise the powers of the office because Maduro still is there”, Abrams pointed out.

    After. when asked to clarify the National Assembly’s “interpretation”, Abrams reiterated that Venezuela’s constitution “requires a 30-day interim period, but those 30 days should not be counted while Maduro is still there exercising the powers of his former office”.

    Abrams’ remarks came after Guaido told the El Pais newspaper that for Venezuelan opposition, “the responsible thing to do is discuss all options” so as to prod Maduro to step down.

    On a possible foreign intervention, Guaido said that this was “a controversial option”, and that “99.9%” of people around the world would choose peace over war."

    READ MORE: Guaido Arrives in Venezuela After Warning Maduro Against 'Kidnapping'

    Opposition protesters in Venezuela shut down highways, bridges and other infrastructure as pressure mounts on President Nicolas Maduro to resign in favor of new elections
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    'The US is Very Isolated in Its Approach to Venezuela' - Campaigner
    He added that the opposition “expects more” of the military to join him and “stand on the side of the Constitution”.

    Shortly after Guaido declared himself interim president in late January, he was immediately recognised by the US, Canada, and many of Washington's Latin American and European allies.

    The Venezuelan government described the opposition's move as an attempted coup. Russia, China, Bolivia, Cuba, Iran, Syria and about a dozen other countries rejected Guaido's takeover bid, and urged other powers not to interfere in Venezuela's internal affairs.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (389)

    Related:

    Maduro: Guaido Will Have to 'See Face of Justice' After Return to Venezuela
    Guaido Could Face 30-Year Jail Term for Violating Travel Ban - Venezuelan Court
    Erdogan Refutes Guaido's Claims on Venezuelan Officials' Escape to Turkey
    Tags:
    authority, power, constitution, opposition, Juan Guaido, Elliott Abrams, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 March
    This Week in Pictures: 9 - 15 March
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse