Interpol Issues Red Notices to Detain Saudi Suspects in Khashoggi Case - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has issued red notices to locate and provisionally arrest 20 nationals of Saudi Arabia, who are believed to be linked to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the NTV broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The red notices were issued on 1 March at the request of the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office, the Turkish media specified.

The journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, who worked as a columnist for The Washington Post newspaper and was a vocal critic of Saudi policies, went missing on 2 October after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Riyadh, in turn, initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts, but later admitted that Khashoggi had been killed with a drug injection and his body had been dismembered and taken out of the consulate. Ultimately, the Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi’s murder.

According to the Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office, the killing of Khashoggi had been pre-planned. Turkey urged Saudi Arabia to extradite the perpetrators of the crime, as well as to provide information on the location of Khashoggi's body.