EU Strives to Strengthen Its Role as 'Global Human Rights Actor' With Sanctions

"In a resolution adopted on Thursday, the European Parliament calls for a new sanctions regime to be established at EU level to impose asset freezes and visa bans on individuals involved in grave human rights violations. The list should include state and non-state actors who have contributed, physically, financially or through acts of systemic corruption, to such abuse and crimes, worldwide," the statement read.
READ MORE: EU Parliament, Council Agree on Rules for EU-Wide Protection for Whistleblowers
According to the statement, the sanctions regime is "inspired" by the US Magnitsky Act, which was adopted back in 2012 after Magnitsky's death while in custody in a Russian prison and claims that his death might have resulted from mistreatment. The investigation, however, concluded that the tax accountant, who was suffering from diabetes, died of natural causes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)