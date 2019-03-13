Twitter Sizzles as Facebook, Instagram Reported Down in Parts of US, EU

The US company Facebook, which also owns Instagram, is one of the biggest social media platforms.

According to the website Downdetector, which tracks the work of popular Internet resources, users in several countries reported that they were experiencing trouble with the functioning of the social media platform.

"Problems in the work of Facebook are observed from 11:56 on the time of the East Coast of the USA”, the report says.

The majority of reports regarding Facebook not working come from users in the north-eastern US, the Philippines, Europe, including the United Kingdom and Netherlands, as well as some Latin American countries, such as Brazil and Peru.

The issues with Instagram were first reported at 12pm eatsern time.

Twitterians were quick to react to the developments.

Is @facebook server down?

Feverishly running to Twitter to see if #facebookdown for everyone else… pic.twitter.com/clscxrUSz9

— Vicki S. Cannon (@VickiSCannon) 13 марта 2019 г.

… I'll go have a beer then to celebrate it then:D #instagramdown

