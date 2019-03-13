Canada to Close Airspace to Boeing 737 Max 8 After Ethiopia Crash – Minister

The statement comes after Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 faced an almost worldwide airspace ban following a deadly crash near the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, which resulted in the deaths of at least 157 people.

"The measure taken this morning is effective immediately", Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Wednesday while explaining the 737 MAX 8 ban, later adding that "it’s done for safety reasons".

Earlier in the day, Flightradar24 reported that the US and Canada were the only countries that allowing the 737 MAX 8 model to operate in their airspace.

The fatal incident near Addis Ababa that triggered bans on the aircraft around the world became the second deadly accident involving a 737 MAX 8 in just five months, with a plane belonging to Indonesia’s Lion Air with 187 people on board crashing into the Java Sea in October 2018.