Canada to Close Airspace to Boeing 737 Max 8 After Ethiopia Crash – Minister

"The measure taken this morning is effective immediately", Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Wednesday while explaining the 737 MAX 8 ban, later adding that "it’s done for safety reasons".
The fatal incident near Addis Ababa that triggered bans on the aircraft around the world became the second deadly accident involving a 737 MAX 8 in just five months, with a plane belonging to Indonesia’s Lion Air with 187 people on board crashing into the Java Sea in October 2018.
