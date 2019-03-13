Register
    A billboard with photos of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, placed on a main street by the Ankara.

    Erdogan Strikes Again: Netanyahu 'Tyrant', 'Thief Who Heads Israel'

    © AP Photo / Burhan Ozbilici
    World
    130

    Since April 2018, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been engaged in a seemingly never-ending war of words, mainly triggered by deadly clashes in the Gaza Strip following the US Embassy’s relocation to Jerusalem.

    Speaking at a Wednesday election campaign rally, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has delivered yet another blow to the Israeli prime minister, referring to Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing corruption allegations at home, as “the thief who heads Israel”.

    The Turkish president then branded Netanyahu a “tyrant who slaughters 7-year-old Palestinian kids”.

    READ MORE: 'Do Not Test Us': Netanyahu Warns Hamas Mulling Major Gaza Operation – Report

    Erdogan’s explosive remarks followed a tweet by his spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, who roasted the Israeli prime minister over comments on the status of Arabs in Israel.

    The two heads of state have on a multitude occasions verbally clashed, with Erdogan accusing Israel of “thuggery, violence and state terror” amid deadly clashes in the Gaza Strip at the height of the Palestinians’ Great March of Return.

    READ MORE: 'Blatant Racism': Erdogan's Spokesman Slams Netanyahu's Remarks on Arab Israelis

    The Turkish president also drew parallels between Israel’s actions and the Nazi persecution of Jews, dismissing Netanyahu as the “PM of an apartheid state”, who has “the blood of Palestinians on his hands”.

    “The Israeli administration’s view to identify those ancient lands as belonging to Jews alone is no different from Hitler’s obsession with the Aryan race. The Hitler spirit, which dragged the world into a major disaster, has risen again among some Israeli officials”, Erdogan said in July 2018, referring to new legislation defining Israel as a Jewish state.

    The Israeli prime minister struck back, repeatedly saying that “a man who sends thousands of Turkish soldiers to hold the occupation of northern Cyprus and invades Syria will not preach to us”.

    “The fact that the great ‘democrat’ Erdogan is attacking the nation state law is the greatest compliment for this law. Turkey, under Erdogan’s rule, is becoming a dark dictatorship”, Netanyahu said, responding to accusations.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 15, 2018
    © AP Photo / Gali Tibbon/Pool
    'Anti-Semitic Dictator': Netanyahu Steps Up War of Words With Erdogan
    Relations between Israel and Turkey were exacerbated by the beginning of the Palestinians’ Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip last March, which turned violent and resulted in deadly clashes.

    The violence reached its climax on the day of the official opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem – six months after US President Donald Trump announced the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

    Since then, the ongoing clashes have taken the lives of an estimated 200 people. The Israeli authorities have been blaming the violence on Hamas, with the military responding to rocket and arson balloon launches from the strip with air raids and attacks on the Palestinian group’s targets.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
