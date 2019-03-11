EU Aviation Safety Agency to Assess Risks After Ethiopian Boeing Crash - Speaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union Aviation Safety Agency will assess the potential risks linked to the use of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, after a deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash, a spokesman for the European Commission for transport has stated.

"Our officials have been in touch with the leadership of the European Aviation Safety Agency, and we know that European Aviation Safety experts are closely liaising with the relevant authorities carrying out the investigation, including the US Federal Aviation Administration and are ready to assist when needed. The European Aviation Safety Agency will assess the risk and decide, based on the information received, if there is any further action to be taken", Enrico Brivio told reporters.

The statement comes after Ethiopian Airlines said earlier it was suspending the operation of its Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplanes as a precaution.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China has banned airlines operating in China from flying this Boeing model inside the country.

Brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, crashed on the morning of 10 March soon after take-off from capital Addis Ababa with 149 passengers and eight crew members on board. All those aboard the plane have been killed.

Another Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed in late October. An aircraft operated by Indonesia's Lion Air dove into the Java Sea several minutes after take-off.