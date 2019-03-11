Russia's Ural Airlines Lands in Baku Over Pilot's Suspicion of Bomb on Board

"A Ural Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft, flying from Bahrain to Moscow, made a safe landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport on Monday at 14:56 Baku time [10:56 GMT]. The reason for the emergency landing is the commander of the aircraft's suspicion of a bomb on board the plane", the press service's message read.
Russian media also reported that the emergency situation might have been caused by a man who handed a note to the crew about the explosive device on board; however, no such device has been found inside the plane following the landing.
