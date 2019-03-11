Russia's Ural Airlines Lands in Baku Over Pilot's Suspicion of Bomb on Board

According to Baku Airport's press service, there are at least 225 people on board the plane that was heading to Moscow from Bahrain. The airline has confirmed there were reports about unidentified objects on board.

"A Ural Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft, flying from Bahrain to Moscow, made a safe landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport on Monday at 14:56 Baku time [10:56 GMT]. The reason for the emergency landing is the commander of the aircraft's suspicion of a bomb on board the plane", the press service's message read.

Ural Airlines noted that the crew had requested an additional check, adding that the passengers had been evacuated, and that details regarding the matter would follow soon.

Russian media also reported that the emergency situation might have been caused by a man who handed a note to the crew about the explosive device on board; however, no such device has been found inside the plane following the landing.