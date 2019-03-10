Register
20:18 GMT +310 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Scientists and technicians work on their computers to control the launch of North Korea's Unha-3 rocket at the General Satellite Control and Command Center on Wednesday

    US Intel May Be Behind Attack on North Korean Embassy in Spain - Reports

    © AP Photo /
    World
    Get short URL
    127

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US intelligence agencies may have been behind the February attack on the North Korean Embassy in Madrid, during which a group of unidentified people broke into the mission, blocked the diplomats and seized computers, El Confidencial reported on Sunday, citing sources.

    According to El Confidencial newspaper, Spain's National Police and the foreign intelligence unit of the National Intelligence Centre (CNI) are examining all possible versions of what happened. Nevertheless, the sources told the newspaper that the theory that the US intelligence agencies, which could have been acting together with other foreign counterparts, were involved in the attack, was gaining momentum.

    READ MORE: N Korea Does Not Trust US Due to History of Breaking Deals — Lawmaker

    CNI reportedly suspects that the way the embassy was attacked resembles the "method of work" of the North American intelligence services during secret operations.

    Map of North Korea's Yongbyon nuclear facility
    © REUTERS/ 38 North
    N Korea Reportedly Keeping Yongbyon Uranium Enrichment Site Operational
    The newspaper added that embassy employees, who were in the building at the time of the attack, told investigators that some attackers spoke Korean and could be nationals of South Korea, a "US strategic ally".

    In February, reports emerged in Spanish media, saying that a group of attackers had broken into the North Korean embassy in Madrid, effectively took diplomatic personnel hostage for several hours and seized their computers. The incident reportedly occurred on February 22. One of the employees managed to escape and contacted the police.

    READ MORE: Full Denuclearization of North Korea by 2021 Hardly Possible — Russian Lawmaker

    Another version is that North Korean intelligence services themselves could have been behind the attack. According to the media outlet, the attack may be somehow connected to the former North Korean ambassador in Madrid, who was declared persona non grata and expelled from Spain back in 2017.

    Investigators purportedly believe that the attackers were searching for information about the diplomat, who had been enjoying the freedom of movement in Madrid throughout four years of his mission.

    Related:

    Satellite Images Suggest Activity at N Korean Rocket Facility – Reports
    Full Denuclearization of North Korea by 2021 Hardly Possible – Russian Lawmaker
    China Suggests Creating Roadmap on Denuclearizing Korean Peninsula – Minister
    South Korea's Moon Replaces Minister in Charge of Relations with DPRK
    Tags:
    embassy, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Spain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse