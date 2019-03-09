US Talent Agency Reportedly Returns Saudis $400Mln Funds Due to Khashoggi Case

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - In October, the New York Times reported that Endeavor co-CEO Ari Emanuel had promised privately to Saudi officials to return the investment after the news of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing emerged.

Hollywood-based talent agency Endeavor has finished the return of $400-million investment back to Saudi Arabian public investment fund, fulfilling earlier promise to break off relations with Riyadh after the murder of the Saudi journalist Khashoggi, the NYT reported.

According to the newspaper, Endeavor co-CEO Ari Emanuel managed to collect funding from other investors to make up for the void left by the return of Riyadh's money.

This comes after earlier reports that Emanuel had promised in private to Saudi authorities to return the investment after the news of Khashoggi's killing emerged.

Khashoggi went missing on October 2, 2018, after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of his whereabouts, but later admitted that the journalist was killed with a drug injection before his body was dismembered and taken out of the consulate in what it described as a "rogue operation."

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi’s murder but have denied any involvement by the royal family after such accusations have been voiced by media and US lawmakers.