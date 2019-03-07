Trudeau: Inappropriate Pressure Was Never Placed on Ex-Justice Minister

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that nothing illegal happened, but admitted that he made some mistakes in his handling of the political crisis that could ruin his chances of winning re-election in October.

Justin Trudeau, speaking at a news conference, said that he has "never raised partisan considerations" in conversations with Former Canadian Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Canadian PM Trudeau Rejects Calls to Resign Over SNC-Lavalin Case

Earlier, the prime minister denied the allegations against him, saying that he sought to protect jobs and acted with respect to Canada's laws and institutions.

In February, the leader of Canada's main opposition party, Conservative MP Andrew Scheer, urged Justin Trudeau to quit after being involved in the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Eight top managers of SNC-Lavalin are accused of bribing foreign officials. The case was initiated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in 2012. The main point of accusation is that the company bribed Libyan officials with the aim of obtaining multi-billion dollar contracts.

In particular, the company is accused of paying nearly $48 million to public officials in Libya between 2001 and 2011 to influence government decisions.