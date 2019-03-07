Trudeau: Inappropriate Pressure Was Never Placed on Ex-Justice Minister

Justin Trudeau, speaking at a news conference, said that he has "never raised partisan considerations" in conversations with Former Canadian Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould.
In February, the leader of Canada's main opposition party, Conservative MP Andrew Scheer, urged Justin Trudeau to quit after being involved in the SNC-Lavalin scandal.
Eight top managers of SNC-Lavalin are accused of bribing foreign officials. The case was initiated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in 2012. The main point of accusation is that the company bribed Libyan officials with the aim of obtaining multi-billion dollar contracts.
In particular, the company is accused of paying nearly $48 million to public officials in Libya between 2001 and 2011 to influence government decisions.
