Guaido Claims Venezuelan Gov't Threatening Germany After Envoy's Expulsion

Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido described the expulsion of the German ambassador by Caracas as a threat against Germany, which threw its weight behind the opposition leader.
"Venezuela lives under a dictatorship, and this [action] represents a threat against Germany," Guaido said in an interview with Der Spieger, adding that he asked the German envoy to stay in the country.
On Wednesday, Caracas declared German envoy to Venezuela, Daniel Kriener, persona non grata for "meddling" in the country's internal affairs.
"Venezuela is free and independent, so the actions of diplomatic representatives which support intervention in matters of exclusive competence of the people and the authorities of the Venezuelan state, are not and will not be accepted. Consequently, Mr. Kriener is given a period of 48 hours to leave Venezuela," read a statement by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza.
