Register
19:46 GMT +306 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his U.S. counterpart Sergei Lavrov meet in Geneva

    Hillary Clinton's Response to FM Lavrov Over ‘Overload’ Button Gaffe REVEALED

    © RIA Novosti . Eduard Pesov
    World
    Get short URL
    101

    Wednesday marked the tenth anniversary of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's ill-fated 2009 attempt to "reset" cooling relations between Russia and the US.

    Petr Barulin, deputy head of the Museum of History of the Russian Diplomatic Service, recalled the details of the 6 March 2009 meeting between Clinton and Lavrov for Sputnik.

    "It happened in Geneva, home to some rather successful negotiations in the past. After eight years, these talks were so fruitful that the foreign ministers of both countries smiled at one another," Barulin said.

    Unfortunately, with the button, "the American translators got it wrong. Here, in Latin script, they wrote 'Peregruzka' ('Overload') instead of 'Perezagruzka' ('Reset'), which are not one and the same. Peregruzka, of course, is something that happens in electrical networks, leading to blown fuses, or even a fire."

    After being informed of the error by Lavrov, Clinton cleverly maneuvered herself out of the awkward situation, Barulin noted. "She said that while she and Lavrov really were working on a 'reset', they were working so hard that they were 'overloaded' with work."

    Lavrov and Clinton pushed the button for the cameras, despite the mistake, Barulin recalled. This was seen as an important symbolic moment against the background of ongoing negotiations "on many pressing issues – the South Caucasus, Afghanistan, the Korean Peninsula," he said. "In general, the two countries made efforts to meet one another halfway, and supported each other. What happened after is something we all know," he concluded.

    The symbolic reset button presented to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Mistaken translation or ingenious prediction?
    © AFP 2018 / ALEXANDER NEMENOV
    The symbolic reset button presented to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Mistaken translation or ingenious prediction?

    Reset History: Hopes and Disappointments

    In 2009, amid lingering tensions over the 2008 Georgia War, which saw Russian troops step in to stop a Georgian military operation against the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and North Ossetia following the deaths of Russian peacekeepers, the Obama administration proposed the concept of a 'reset' with Moscow. The idea was first proposed by Vice-President Joe Biden at the 45th Munich Security Conference in February 2009.

    The idea was followed up by President Obama's visit to Moscow in July 2009, with multiple agreements on Russia-US cooperation discussed, and successful strategic arms limitations talks held, leading to the signature of the START-3 (New START) Treaty in April 2010. Warming relations were aided by Russia allowing NATO aircraft to fly through Russian territory to supply its forces in Afghanistan, the two countries' cooperation against terrorism and maritime piracy, and agreements on drug enforcement officer training, adoptions, and civilian nuclear energy. With US help, Russia joined the World Trade Organisation in August 2012 after nearly two decades of negotiations.

    July 7, 2009. President Dmitry Medvedev, right, and U.S. President Barack Obama on a walk in the Kremlin. The 40-tonne Tsar Cannon.
    © Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov
    July 7, 2009. President Dmitry Medvedev, right, and U.S. President Barack Obama on a walk in the Kremlin. The 40-tonne Tsar Cannon.

    However, tensions began to creep back up again over the US' missile shield plans in Europe. In addition, Secretary Clinton's decision to personally support street protests in Moscow in the aftermath of elections to Russia's parliament in late 2011-early 2012, as well as Washington's move to intervene in Libya to overthrow Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, began to shake Moscow's trust in its US partner.

    In 2012, while Russia's parliament adopted the Dima Yakovlev law on adoptions of Russian children by Americans, the US Congress passed the 'Magnitsky Act' against alleged Russian human rights violations. Tensions were exacerbated further in 2013, when NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden fled the US and ended up in Russia, with Moscow refusing to extradite him and opting to grant him residency.

    The US-backed colour revolution in Kiev, which led Crimea to break off from Ukraine and rejoin Russia after a peninsula-wide referendum, saw tensions escalate further, with the US and its allies slapping Moscow with several rounds of sanctions and beefing up NATO's military presence in Eastern Europe along Russia's borders.

    U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland and Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, offering cookies and (behind the scenes) political advice to Ukraine's Maidan activists and their leaders.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Kravchenko, Pool
    U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland and Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, offering cookies and (behind the scenes) political advice to Ukraine's Maidan activists and their leaders.

    Sides 'Unprepared'?

    Igor Ivanov, who served as foreign minister under President Yeltsin and the first two years of President Putin's first term, told Sputnik that the failure of the reset demonstrated that Russia and the US were just "unprepared" to carry out a fundamental review of their relations in a bid to abandon the logic and mentality of the Cold War.

    "The problem," Ivanov said, was that Moscow and Washington "proclaimed a reset, we could not back it up with the appropriate political and legal base which reflected the profound changes taking place in the world and our countries. Or we just didn't have enough time."

    The Russian Iskander SRBM system being prepped for launch during military exercises. File photo.
    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    'As Soon as New START Expires, US Could Return to All Arsenal' - Source
    Andrei Sidorov, a professor at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Russia's top diplomatic training school, said that the 'reset' may have been doomed from the start thanks to the derisive mindset which Washington adopted toward Moscow in the 1990s, when Russia became seen as a country "which could not do anything" to resist US policy.

    "The Americans saw Russia as a country which was unlikely to be able to step out against" US policy, Sidorov recalled. And after Putin's election, the US felt that Russia had begun to "carry itself in a way that's not exactly the way the US would like," with the reset aimed at putting Moscow back "on the path it was in the 1990s."

    For his part, Alexei Arbatov, the director of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations in Moscow, told Sputnik that whatever the aims of the 2009 reset may have been, today relations seem likely to get worse before they get better. According to the expert, the two countries are on the verge of seeing the disintegration of the global arms control system, with the New START Treaty set to expire, with little hope that the Trump administration is prepared to negotiate an extension or a new treaty.

    Tags:
    reset, relations, diplomacy, Hillary Clinton, Sergei Lavrov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse